New Delhi, December 20: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday have alleged their Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked shortly after they live-streamed a press conference held by their representatives, according to reports. Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, an organisation leading farmers' protest against the farm laws, was "unpublished" over alleged violation of the social networking website's community standards on spam. Farmers' Protest: Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leaders warned the government that they will make all the toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25-27 and will hold a relay hunger strike tomorrow. They also urged people to bang utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming "Mann Ki Baat" programme on December 27. They also requested people to join them in their protest by skipping food on December 23 when Kisan Diwas is celebrated. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha Taken Down:

#Verified #Breaking 👉Crackdown on IT cell made by farmers to take on Godi media 👉Facebook takes down FB page (@KisanEktaMorcha) made by farmers 👉FB says, 'page goes against its community standards' 👉I have asked for FB's detailed statement, will update. WATCH👇 pic.twitter.com/chA2bISGj5 — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) December 20, 2020

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for nearly a month. Their demands include withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of meeting between farmer leaders and the government had remained inconclusive.

