New Delhi, September 24: Upping its ante against the government over the controversial farm Bills, the Youth Congress on Thursday took out a 'Mashaal Juloos' (torch rally) saying the party will always stand by the 60 crore farmers against the "black laws" and it will support all the organisations fighting for the farmers' rights.

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress activists led by its chief Srinivas B.V. and national incharge Krishna Allavaru started the torch rally from Raisina Road to India Gate. However, the Delhi Police stopped the torch rally before India Gate.

Speaking to media, Allavaru said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power in 2014 had promised two crore jobs to youths every year and double the income of the farmers. But now the government has brought the black laws to snatch the lands of the farmers." Farm Bills Protests: Congress Launches Nationwide '2-Month Long Mass Movement' From Today Against Government For Passing 'Anti-Farmer' & 'Anti-Poor' Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Accusing the government of being anti-farmer, Srinivas said that Youth Congress will stand with 60 crore farmers of the country and will fight the government to force it to withdraw the "anti-farmer" laws.

He also said that now the farmers will not be hoodwinked by the false promises of the Modi government and will fight for their rights on the streets of the country.

"The government talked about providing jobs and the upliftment of farmers, but with the anti-farmer black laws, the government is on the verge of making India farmer-free," he said.

He also said that IYC will support all those organisation which will fight for the farmers' rights.

On Wednesday also the IYC had taken out tractor rally from Panipat to New Delhi. The tractor rally, however, was stopped by the Haryana Police in Panipat's Samalkha and hundreds of Youth Congress activits were detained. Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Here's Why Farmers' Bodies Have Called For Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Bills.

The Congress has also planned nationwide agitations and programmes against the controversial farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The Congress has announced to collect two crore signatures of farmers from across the country by November 14 that it will submit to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to not give his assent to the Bills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).