New Delhi, September 24: Around 250 farmers' organisations across the country announced a nationwide shutdown on September 25 against Farm Bills which were passed by the Rajya Sabha last week. The farmers' organisation which are participating in the protest, include Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM). 'Bandh in Punjab and Haryana': BKU to Support September 25 Shutdown If Govt Doesn't Budge on Farm Bills.

The passage of Bills of triggered protest among farmers across the country. V.M. Singh, the convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who is from central UP, said "There will be nationwide unrest if MSP is not guaranteed and the food security of the poor is handed over to multinationals and corporates." He also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to the bill. Agricultural Reform Bills: Rajya Sabha Passes 2 Farm Bills Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders And Farmers.

Demands of Farmers:

Farmers across the country are demanding that the government should revoke the bill. Protesting organisations accused the government of pleasing the corporate at the stake of the farmers. Farmers are of the opinion will lead to dilution of Minimum Support Price (MSP). According to the farmer, the bill will leave them on the whims of the big corporate houses. However, the government assured farmers that they would get MSP. The Bandh will have large scale impact in Punjab and Haryana as the two states are among the largest producer of wheat and rice crops.

About Farm Bills:

The Rajya Sabha witnessed bedlam on Sunday as the government sought to get cleared two of the three contentious farm Bills amid unrelenting opposition protests. The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give freedom to farmers and traders to sale and purchase of their choice.

It also promotes the inter-state and intra-state sale of farmers' produce outside the local markets. Electronic trading of farmers' produce is also permitted under this bill. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to frame national guidelines for trade agreements between farmers and agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters.

