New Delhi, September 24: The Congress launched from today its nearly two-month-long “mass movement” against the government for passing “anti-farmer and anti-poor” bills during the monsoon session of Parliament. The party also plans to collect two crore signatures from protesting farmers against the proposed laws.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala mentioned that there would a series of press conferences against the farm Bills across the country. The state party chiefs and other senior leaders will take out marches in their respective states and submit memoranda to the respective state governors. Farm Bills Protests: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Jaya Bachchan & Other MPs of Opposition Parties March in Parliament With Placards of 'Save Farmers, Save Democracy', Watch Video.

On October 2, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress will observe Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas (Save Farmers and Farm Labourers Day).

The party has planned for protests and demonstrations in every district across the country demanding immediate withdrawal of the farm bills. Over the past few days, there have been widespread protests in Punjab and Haryana against the Bills. There were also reports of demonstrations in Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh taking place.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two contentious key farm bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020) through voice vote. Following the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, eight Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week under Rule 256(2) on Monday.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also passed in both the Houses of Parliament during the monsoon session and await Presidential assent. The Monsoon session ended on Wednesday, which was eight days ahead of the October 1 schedule, amid the coronavirus disease.

