New Delhi, February 6: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that farmers' leaders have given the Centre time till October 2, 2021, to repeal the three controversial farm laws. Rakesh Tikait's statement came on a day when the farmers across the country hold "chakka jam" in protest against the farm laws. Chakka Jam: Security Tightened in Parts of Delhi, Extensive Barricading Seen at Ghazipur Border; Heavy Deployment of Police at Red Fort As Preventive Measure.

Tikait said, "We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure." Takait, while addressing farmers gathered at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, also said that farmers would not go home unless their demands are met. Groom in Haryana's Pehowa Joins 'Chakka Jam' on His Way to Marriage Hall, Delays His Wedding Ceremony Despite Farmers Making Way For His Baraat (Watch Video).

Statement by Rakesh Tikait:

We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/HwqBYDIH5C — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Farmers across the country blocked highways, especially in northern states as part of "chakka jam". Notably, roads were not blocked in UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi. However, farmers allowed ambulances to pass through. Chakka jam was observed from 12 noon to 3 pm. The call for "chakka jam" was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Farmers protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would dilute the minimum support price system leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. They fear that the APMCs would be destroyed with these laws. Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 26, last year, to protest against the three legislation. On the Republic, farmers also organised a tractor rally in Delhi. However, the event turned violent as clashes were reported between police and protesters.

