New Delhi, January 23: Farmers will take out "Kisan Gantantra Parade" in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Saturday said that farmers and Delhi Police had reached an agreement over the route to be taken for the Kisan Gantantra Parade. However, final details are yet to announced. According to reports, police will allow farmers to enter the national capital from five entry points. Each route will of 100 km

Yadav told reporters, "Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened, and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight." The development came after meeting of farmers' leaders with officials of Delhi and Haryana police. Yadav further added, "We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements." Farmers' Protest: 11th Round of Talks Between Farmers And Centre Remain Inconclusive; Deadlock Continues Over Farm Laws.

Statement By Yogendra Yadav:

Meanwhile, in the meeting between Delhi Police and farmers on Friday evening, a roadmap was put forth by the police to which the farmers said they would deliberate over it and respond to it. The Delhi Police, however, wants farmers to take out their tractor rally outside Delhi, though the farmer organisations are adamant on their demand to hold their parade on the Outer Ring Road. Farmers-Government Meet: Agriculture Minister Reportedly Tells Farmer Unions That Govt Can Wait for a Year for Implementation of 3 Farm Laws.

Farmers will take out take tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital. On Friday, the 11th round of talks between farmers representatives and the Centre remained inconclusive. The farmers refused to accept the government's proposal of staying the implementation of the three farm laws. The laws were enacted by the Centre in September last year.

