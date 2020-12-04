New Delhi, December 4: A petition moved before the Supreme Court sought immediate removal of the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi-NCR. The plea has cited the risk of COVID-19 transmission as the reason why the demonstrators should be removed at the earliest. The apex court was yet to decide on the admission of the litigation.

The farmers are leading a sit-in stir at the various border points of Delhi-NCR since November 26. Their numbers have escalated as agrarian bodies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala and other states have also extended support and joined the agitation. Farmers Protest in Delhi: While Punjab Agrarian Bodies Lead The Agitation, Farmers From UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Other States Continue to Join.

"Petition filed before Supreme Court seeking directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR keeping in view the fact that they may pose a risk to spread of COVID-19," Om Prakash Parihar, the Advocate on Record (AOR), for the petitioner was reported as saying.

Update by ANI

Petition filed before Supreme Court seeking directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR keeping in view the fact that they may pose a risk to spread of #COVID19: Om Prakash Parihar, the Advocate on Record (AOR), for the petitioner, to ANI pic.twitter.com/BFf72JoChc — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

The Centre has appealed the farmers to shift their agitation to Burari ground, considering the inconvenience being caused to the general public. The agrarian unions leading the stir have, however, rejected the government's request calling the Burari ground an "open prison".

The protesters are preparing for a long haul, with reports claiming that they are carrying ration for four-six months. In the four round of meetings held with the Centre so far, they have insisted on complete revocation of the new farm laws to end their stir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).