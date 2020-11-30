New Delhi, November 30: Traffic congestion was reported at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border in view of the farmers' protest. Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South-West as reported by ANI, said, "We haven’t received any inputs on farmers coming here. We are taking precautionary measures and preparing for the same at both Singhu and Tikri border."

The protest entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital. Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and have called a meeting to discuss their next course of action later in the day.

Earlier in the day, the protesting farmers offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti at the Tikri border. They also distributed 'prasad' among each other and security personnel on the holy occasion. Farmers Protest: Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed For Traffic Movement, Security Tightened at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border; Check Latest Updates.

On Friday, hundreds of farmers entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at the Sant Nirankari Ground after facing teargas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel.

