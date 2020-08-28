New Delhi, August 28: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked all airlines to put on 'no-fly list' all those passengers who do not wear masks during flight and violate COVID-19 norms. Reports informed that no new order has been passed regarding the no-fly list as the airline is sufficiently empowered under existing DGCA rules to take such action. The new rules means if any passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in a flight can be put on the 'no-fly list' by the airline. Reports inform that the period for which such flyers would be barred from flying would depend on the crew’s assessment of the passenger's unruly behaviour. Airlines Can Now Resume Onboard Meals And In-flight Entertainment, Says Govt Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

As per DGCA rules, an airline can choose to put an unruly passenger on its no-fly list after internal deliberations. Moroever, other airlines may follow suit in putting that passenger on their no-fly lists. The domestic flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months. However, airlines are allowed to operate 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengers.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in-flight meal service was not permitted on domestic flights. On international flights, only pre-packed cold meals and snacks were being served depending on the flight duration since May this year. In an order issued on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight.”

