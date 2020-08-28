New Delhi, August 28: The Centre on Thursday relaxed onboard meal and in-flight service norms for domestic flights, as well as international ones operated by Air India, private airlines and charter companies, according to a Times of India report. These services were suspended after the flights resumed operations after the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Now airlines can start providing pre-packed snacks, meals and hot beverages. Passengers on international flights can also now be served hot meals and limited beverages — including alcoholic. Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengers.

The inflight entertainment screens have also been allowed with the condition that before boarding of passengers, each screen should be disinfected and cleaned thoroughly. According to the fresh guidelines issued for airlines, tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to be served in disposable cans/containers. There will be no pouring service available.

The crew will have to ensure hygiene and strict disinfection on each of the cutlery set and the screen. Cabin crew is also required to 'wear a fresh set of gloves' for every meal and beverage service'

