Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengerss

Flights Resume Operations From Today (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: The domestic flights resumed operations today after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus lockdown. From morning, passengers formed huge queues outside airports to catch flights back home. There were also several passengers who faced inconvenience as their flight were cancelled at the last minute.

On Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that states across the country will resume domestic flight services on Monday except for Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Airports in Andhra Pradesh will resume services on Tuesday, May 26, and West Bengal will restart on Thursday, May 28. Domestic Flights in India Resume Operations Today, Passengers Complain of Last Minute Flight Cancellations on Several Routes; Check Tweets and Videos.

As flights resume operations from today, below are a list of rules followed by different states to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra:

Mumbai Airport authorities will send passengers to 14-days home isolation after screening.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, passengers to the state will be under home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the COVID-19 test earlier.

Gujarat:

Gujarat will not require quarantine for asymptomatic passengers.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, people coming from states where there is “high prevalence” of coronavirus will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days and if tested COVID-19 negative, the passenger will have to spend the next seven days in-home quarantine. The state has classified Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as “high prevalence” states.

Delhi:

Passengers who land in Delhi's the Indira Gandhi International airport and are asymptomatic will not require quarantine or isolation. Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go with the advice that they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they will have to inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre on 1075.

West Bengal:

Flights are expected to resume from March 28 in the state. Till now there has been no clarity on the quarantine rules.

Punjab

In Punjab, all incoming passengers will be kept in home quarantine for 14 days.

Bihar:

There is no provision of quarantining passengers who do not have the symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

Kerala:

The state has mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the state on any means of transport.

Andhra Pradesh:

All incoming passengers to the state would be tested. Samples would be taken from all incoming flyers upon their arrival and asymptomatic persons would be advised home quarantine. Symptomatic passengers would have to go through institutional quarantine.

Goa:

Passengers landing in Goa will be given two options: getting tested by paying a fee of Rs 2,000 or a 14-day home quarantine stamp. Each passenger will be subject to a thermal temperature screening and have to fill up a declaration form, which will also have to include the address of stay in Goa.

Jammu And Kashmir:

In Jammu and Kashmir, all incoming passengers will have to undergo “administrative quarantine” for a fortnight.

The government has placed various restrictions from the limit on the number of luggage which one can carry, making downloading of Aarogya App compulsory, web check-in mandatory and the other security check-in arrangements for flying. After raising apprehensions about the start of flight services amid COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that a set of 25 flights would arrive and depart from Mumbai.