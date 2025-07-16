Bhubaneswar, July 16: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father of the female B.Ed student of FM Autonomous College in Balasore, who succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, assuring him of full support. "Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle. Assured him that the Congress Party and I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful, but also a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," wrote Gandhi on X handle.

Gandhi had earlier targeted the state BJP government, alleging that the student lost her life while fighting for justice, "which is no less than murder by the BJP's system". FM College Student Self-Immolation Case: Naveen Patnaik Says ‘Deeply Distressing’, Seeks Governor’s Intervention.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case

ओडिशा के बालेश्वर में इंसाफ की लड़ाई में जान गंवाने वाली बहादुर बेटी के पिता से बात की। उनकी आवाज़ में बेटी का दर्द, सपना और संघर्ष सब महसूस किया। उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी और मैं हर कदम पर उनके साथ हैं। जो हुआ वह अमानवीय और शर्मनाक ही नहीं, पूरे समाज का ज़ख्म है।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2025

He further added that the brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment, but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated. Earlier, the leaders of the Congress in Odisha met with the family members of the student.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, along with senior party leaders, visited Balasore on Tuesday night and met the grieving family of the late student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College who tragically lost her life. During the visit, Das expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved family, offering heartfelt condolences and assuring them of the party’s support in their quest for justice. Odisha Shocker: Girl Student Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of Fakir Mohan College Gate Over Sexual Harassment by Professor; HoD and Principal Suspended.

The Congress party, along with seven other like-minded parties, has announced to observe a statewide Odisha Bandh on July 17, demanding justice for Soumyashree.

The 20-year-old B.Ed student was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, following a self-immolation attempt on Saturday over sexual harassment by Samir Kumar Sahu, the Head of the Department (HOD) of her discipline at FM Autonomous College, Balasore.

The victim who suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries succumbed on Monday night. This incident triggered nationwide outrage, with opposition parties blaming the college authorities as well as the state BJP government for the negligence and indifference.

The Opposition BJD is observing a 'Balasore Bandh' strike from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, seeking justice for the student. The party also announced staging a gherao at the Lok Seva Bhavan (State Secretariat) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

