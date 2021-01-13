New Delhi, Jan 13: In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested former Rajya Sabha MP K.D. Singh in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

An ED official related to the probe requesting anonymity told IANS, "The agency has arrested Singh in connection with money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)." The official said that he will be produced in a court later in the day.

