Rewa, February 19: A shocking street confrontation in Rewa has gone viral after the wife of a prominent cardiologist allegedly caught him with another woman inside his luxury car. The dramatic incident, recorded by bystanders, is now widely circulating on social media.

According to reports, the well known heart specialist, who runs a leading nursing home in the city, had been under suspicion by his wife, a practising dentist, over his recent activities. On Wednesday, she allegedly followed his vehicle and intercepted it mid road.

When the car door opened and she reportedly saw her husband with a female companion, tempers flared. Eyewitness videos show a heated altercation, with the wife allegedly pulling the woman out of the car as a crowd gathered.

Rewa Cardiologist Dragged Into Street Drama After Wife Allegedly Exposes Affair

The cardiologist was seen attempting to intervene as onlookers filmed the confrontation. The incident has sparked intense discussion across Rewa, raising questions about privacy, relationships and public spectacle.

