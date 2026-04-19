In a campaign season packed with high-voltage speeches and political sparring, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a viral moment with a simple roadside pause in Jhargram, where he was seen enjoying a cone of jhalmuri between back-to-back election rallies.

The brief stop came after a public meeting in the tribal-dominated district, a key battleground in West Bengal’s Junglemahal region. On his way to the helipad, Modi halted at College Mor, turning a modest street stall into the center of attention as crowds quickly gathered around him.

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Narendra Modi zindabad,” the Prime Minister interacted with locals, shared bites of the popular Bengali snack with children, and soaked in the enthusiasm of supporters. Dressed in a white kurta, blue Nehru jacket, and a red BJP muffler, Modi’s casual moment struck a chord online, with visuals rapidly going viral across social media platforms. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Will Pay for Conspiring To Stall Women’s Reservation Bill, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Sharing photos on X, Modi wrote about taking a quick break during a packed day of four rallies to enjoy “delicious jhalmuri” in Jhargram, reinforcing his long-standing image of connecting with people through everyday experiences.

PM Modi’s Jhalmuri Moment Goes Viral in West Bengal

In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram. pic.twitter.com/NEKLm5R0mE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has blended politics with street-side culture. From his frequent references to his “chaiwala” roots to sampling regional delicacies across states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, such moments have become a recurring element of his campaign style.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, framing the upcoming election as a choice between “development and appeasement.”

With West Bengal heading into Assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, the BJP and Trinamool Congress are locked in a fierce contest. Against this charged backdrop, Modi’s Jhargram jhalmuri stop has added a relatable, viral twist to the campaign trail, blending political messaging with cultural symbolisism. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi Assures Financial Aid, Better Security for Women; CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Tried To Cancel Her Candidature.

In a campaign season packed with high-voltage speeches and political sparring, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a viral moment with a simple roadside pause in Jhargram, where he was seen enjoying a cone of jhalmuri between back-to-back election rallies.

The brief stop came after a public meeting in the tribal-dominated district, a key battleground in West Bengal’s Junglemahal region. On his way to the helipad, Modi halted at College Mor, turning a modest street stall into the center of attention as crowds quickly gathered around him.

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Narendra Modi zindabad,” the Prime Minister interacted with locals, shared bites of the popular Bengali snack with children, and soaked in the enthusiasm of supporters. Dressed in a white kurta, blue Nehru jacket, and a red BJP muffler, Modi’s casual moment struck a chord online, with visuals rapidly going viral across social media platforms.

Sharing photos on X, Modi wrote about taking a quick break during a packed day of four rallies to enjoy “delicious jhalmuri” in Jhargram, reinforcing his long-standing image of connecting with people through everyday experiences.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has blended politics with street-side culture. From his frequent references to his “chaiwala” roots to sampling regional delicacies across states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, such moments have become a recurring element of his campaign style.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, framing the upcoming election as a choice between “development and appeasement.”

With West Bengal heading into Assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, the BJP and Trinamool Congress are locked in a fierce contest. Against this charged backdrop, Modi’s Jhargram jhalmuri stop has added a relatable, viral twist to the campaign trail, blending political messaging with cultural symbolism.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).