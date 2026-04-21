Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, April 21, faced sharp criticism after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” during a press conference, before later clarifying that he meant the Prime Minister was “terrorising” political opponents and institutions. The remarks, made during election campaigning in Tamil Nadu, triggered a swift political backlash from the BJP.

Kharge said his statement was taken out of context and stressed that he did not intend to label the Prime Minister a terrorist. He explained that his comments were aimed at alleging misuse of central agencies and creating fear among opposition parties. PM Modi Speech: Congress ‘Anti-Reform, Selfish’, Pursues Negative Politics, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Kharge Clarifies ‘Terrorist’ Remark on PM Modi

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Clarifying on his remark on PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The… pic.twitter.com/8ZLypQ7eZI — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Mallikarjun Kharge Makes U-Turn on PM Modi ‘Terrorist’ Remarks

The controversy began when Kharge criticised the alliance between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections in Tamil Nadu. Questioning the alliance, Kharge used the term “terrorist” for the Prime Minister while arguing that such partnerships weaken the principles of social justice associated with leaders like Annadurai and B.R. Ambedkar.

He also reiterated that the Congress alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would focus on welfare and inclusive development. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Key Strategy Meet With BJP Leaders in Chennai Today Ahead of April 23 Polls.

Mallikarjun Kharge Clarifies

Following the backlash, Kharge clarified his statement, saying his remarks were intended to describe what he called a pattern of “terrorising” political parties.

He alleged that institutions such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department were being used to target opposition leaders. “I never said he is a terrorist,” Kharge said, adding that his comments referred to political pressure and intimidation.

BJP Responds Strongly

The BJP criticised Kharge’s remarks, calling them inappropriate and demanding an apology. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the statement insulted the Prime Minister and the electorate. He urged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and M. K. Stalin, to apologise.

Piyush Goyal Demands Apology

I feel ashamed that the Congress and the DMK have stooped so low that they are insulting the Prime Minister who is democratically elected by the people of India, by calling him a terrorist. Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin must apologise for this downright insult to the Prime… https://t.co/V1nS0H0PPj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 21, 2026

'Straight-Up Pakistan’s Echo Chamber': BJP on Mallikarjun Kharge's Remark

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄! 🟥 Mallikarjun Kharge, in broad daylight, calls PM Modi a “TERRORIST”, not in some closed-room rant, but on stage, with cameras rolling. This isn’t opposition. This isn't criticism. This is straight-up Pakistan’s… pic.twitter.com/J2MLCbLyAM — BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2026

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described Congress as an “Urban Naxal party” and criticised what he called repeated use of “abusive language” against the Prime Minister.

The exchange comes amid heightened political campaigning in Tamil Nadu, where alliances and rhetoric have intensified ahead of elections. Kharge maintained that the Congress-DMK alliance is united and confident, dismissing suggestions of internal differences in campaigning. The remarks also follow recent criticism by Prime Minister Modi of opposition parties over legislative issues, underscoring the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling party and opposition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).