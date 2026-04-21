New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Rumen Radev and his Progressive Bulgaria party on their decisive victory in the parliamentary elections while expressing readiness to further strengthen ties between both nations. "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Rumen Radev and his party Progressive Bulgaria, for their victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections of Bulgaria. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendly and multifaceted ties between India and Bulgaria, as well as our broader cooperation in the region," PM Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message comes after the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, led by Bulgaria's former President Rumen Radev, secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections held on Sunday. Out of the 91.68 per cent of the votes counted, the Progressive Bulgaria coalition won 44.691 per cent, according to partial results published on the website of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), Xinhua News Agency reported. ‘PM Narendra Modi Is a Terrorist’: Mallikarjun Kharge Clarifies Remark on Prime Minister Modi, BJP Demands Apology.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rumen Radev for Bulgaria Election Victory

Най-сърдечни поздравления на г-н Румен Радев и неговата партия „Прогресивна България“ за победата им на наскоро приключилите парламентарни избори в България. Очаквам с нетърпение да работим заедно за по-нататъшно укрепване на приятелските и многостранни връзки между Индия и… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2026

GERB-UDF coalition came second with 13.398 per cent of the vote, followed by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) coalition with 13.210 per cent of the vote, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) received 6.233 per cent of the vote and the Revival party got 4.354 per cent votes.

The other parties and coalitions that participated in polls on Sunday did not pass the 4 per cent threshold to enter the 240-seat parliament. This marked Bulgaria's eighth parliamentary election in five years, triggered by the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government in December last year amid mass protests over its economic policies and parliament's subsequent failure to form a new cabinet. Ties between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. Narendra Modi 69th Birthday: From Tea Seller to Prime Minister, Here's The Success Story of India's Contemporary Political Icon.

People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Despite political changes witnessed by the two countries in the past 60 years, India and Bulgaria have developed a close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship. The multi-faceted relationship between two nations has flourished based on continuity and mutual understanding and has progressively evolved into a binding friendship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).