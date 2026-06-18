FSSAI Busts Fake Ghee Racket: 6,500 Litres Seized in Delhi-Haryana Raids, Lab Tests Find Vegetable Oils and Animal Fats

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has dismantled a major inter-state network involved in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit ghee. Coordinated raids conducted by Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) across multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana resulted in the seizure of more than 6,500 litres of suspected adulterated products and raw materials.

The enforcement operations were carried out by the FSSAI's Northern Regional Office (NRO), led by Director Devesh Kumar Mahla, IPS, in close coordination with local police forces. Laboratory analysis of the seized products confirmed they were manufactured using a highly non-standard mixture of vegetable oils and animal fats rather than pure milk fat. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

The investigation began when FSSAI officials flagged suspicious digital and print advertisements. These advertisements promoted "premium cow ghee" and regular ghee but notably omitted mandatory FSSAI licence numbers and standard labelling information required under food safety regulations. To verify the products, the regulatory body launched a targeted decoy operation. Officials posed as ordinary consumers to purchase product samples directly from the suppliers.

The procured samples were immediately sent to a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited facility. The laboratory results officially confirmed that the samples failed to conform to the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, revealing significant amounts of non-dairy constituents.

Following the definitive lab reports, FSSAI teams traced the supply chain to execute simultaneous raids on June 17, targeting storage, manufacturing, and distribution hubs. In Delhi, enforcement officers raided a facility located in Village Dhulsiras, Dwarka, which has been linked to an individual identified as Parit Ram. The search uncovered approximately 1,500 litres of suspected adulterated ghee alongside 1,020 litres of unidentified oil believed to be a raw texturing agent for the counterfeit product. FSSAI, UPFSDA Seize over 13K Litres of Adulterated Oil, Other Food Products in Kanpur Raid.

Simultaneously, a separate operation was launched in Haryana at M/S Bala Ji Food Products in Sonipat. Investigators at this location discovered and seized more than 4,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee that had already been packaged and prepared for commercial market distribution. The FSSAI has filed a formal complaint with local police authorities, resulting in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the individuals involved. While the entire bulk stock remains secured under regulatory custody, statutory enforcement samples have been catalogued for deeper forensic testing.

FSSAI officials stated that further investigations are actively underway to identify other distributors or retail entities connected to this inter-state ring. The agency reiterated its strict zero-tolerance policy regarding food misbranding and adulteration. In light of the bust, the food regulator issued a public advisory urging consumers to look closely at packaging before purchasing cooking fats. Consumers should actively verify FSSAI registration or licence numbers, check for clear manufacturer details, evaluate packaging integrity, and remain skeptical of unusually low prices that deviate significantly from standard market rates.

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