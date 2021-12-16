New Delhi, December 16: The prices of petrol and diesel remained static on Thursday, December 16. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the rates of fuel unchanged today as well. The fuel prices have reached record high with petrol prices breaching Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. Petrol is being sold at Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi on Thursday, December 16. Meanwhile, price of diesel stands at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital on Thursday. Petrol in Delhi to Get Cheaper Nearly by Rs 8 After Arvind Kejriwal Govt Reduces VAT.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre on Thursday, December 16. While diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Thursday with the rates of fuel remaining constant for over a month now. The price of petrol breached Rs 100-mark in Mumbai in May this year and has remained above it since then.Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On December 16, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 95.41 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

The price of petrol stands at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata on Thursday, December 16. While, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city on West Bengal on Thursday as the prices of fuel remained static today as well. In Chennai, petrol price and diesel price stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Thursday, December 16.

