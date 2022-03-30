On Wednesday, fuel prices were once again hiked for the eighth time in the last nine days. So far, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 5.60 per litre since the revision of fuel prices began on March 22. With the new rates, Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27. In Mumbai, the petrol price rose to Rs 115.88 per litre while the rate of Diesel climbed to Rs 100.10 per litre. Amid the rise in fuel prices, citizens took to Twitter to share their views. Hashtags like #petroldieselpricehike and "Rs 5.60" started to trend on the microblogging site.

Here's how netizens reacted

Daily commuters be like

#PetrolDieselPriceHike Rs 5.60 in 9 days hiked Daily commuters be like : pic.twitter.com/poaq3gFaOG — Rama Shankar (@rockrama35) March 30, 2022

Following the Pushpa trend for Fuel Price Hike

On point

When you have filled your cylinders with petrol and now seeing people crying for Rs 5.60 pic.twitter.com/dJ9jPKWYUu — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 30, 2022

Fuel price increasing by 'inches'

So, over the last 9 days, petrol prices have increased by Rs. 5.60. That's 10 paise per inch. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 30, 2022

Time to switch to new mode of transport

Petrol pumps to customers

Petrol pumps to customers after price hike of Rs 5.60#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/MfDNPztihO — Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) March 30, 2022

