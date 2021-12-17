New Delhi, December 17: The petrol prices and diesel prices remained static across the metros on Friday, December 17. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not changes the rates of fuel today as well. The fuel prices have reached record high with petrol prices breaching Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 95.41 per litre on Friday, December 17. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital on Friday. Petrol in Delhi to Get Cheaper Nearly by Rs 8 After Arvind Kejriwal Govt Reduces VAT.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai on Friday, December 17. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Friday with the fuel rates remaining static for over a month now. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai in May this year and has remained above it since then. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On December 17, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 95.41 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

The price of petrol stands at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata on Friday, December 17. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Friday with the prices of fuel remaining constant today as well. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Friday.

