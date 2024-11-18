The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a rape case filed against a man by his live-in partner of 22 years. In its order dated November 14, the high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said that there was no fairness in the complaint since it was lodged after the relationship of 22 years turned sour. "After 22 years of living together as a couple, you allege rape. Is there any semblance of fairness in the allegation? 22 years…not one or two years. After 22 years, a case is registered under sections 376, 417, 420 (of the IPC) on false promise of marriage. Chargesheet is filed. You were living with him. On the face of it this is abuse of process of law," the High Court said. While quashing the FIR against the man, the high court said that permitting further proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law. The state's top court also said that it was a motivated case where the complaint of rape was made after the relationship of 22 years turned sour. Husband’s Suicide Over Wife’s Illicit Relationship Not Grounds for Abetment Conviction, Says Karnataka High Court; Acquits Woman and Partner.

Is There Any Semblance of Fairness in the Allegation?

