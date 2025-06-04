A massive game awaits the fans in the UEFA Nations League as Germany takes on Portugal in the first semi-final. Portugal finished top of League A Group 1 with 14 points from 6 games, in a group that had the likes of Croatia, Scotland, and Poland. They looked sublime for most parts although they did have a few hiccups on the way. Germany too made it to this stage with 14 points and the team is finally getting back to playing these big games after years of sub par performances. Manager Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best young coaches around and his tactic will be tested against a team known for its attacking brand of football. Inter Milan Defender Yann Aurel Bisseck To Miss Nations League Games for Germany After UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Final Injury.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back with the German side after a lengthy injury layoff and could also start for them. Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger are ruled out of the tie due to injuries while Kai Havertz is missing as well. Deniz Undav will lead the attack for the Germans with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry on the wings. Florian Wirtz will be the lead playmaker while Leon Goretzka and Pascal Gross will be the central midfielders.

Geovany Quenda has been replaced by Rodrigo Mora in the Portugal side. Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota will be the front two for the side with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva playing as the wide midfielders. Joao Neves and Vitinha will be the central midfielders with the latter being in sublime form. Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva will form the defensive partnership.

When is Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Germany national football team will take on the Portual national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final on Thursday, June 4. The Germany vs Portugal match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and starts at 00:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Germany Football Team Head Coach Julian Nagelsmann Calls Up Jonathan Burkardt for UEFA Nations League 2024-25 After Angelo Stiller Injury.

Where to Get Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the GER vs POR UNL match online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Semi-Final Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Germany vs Portugal live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect Germany to put up a strong showing here, but it will be Portugal that advances.

