In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 41-year-old man died by suicide in a hotel room in the city. The deceased was later identified as Nishant Tripathi, an executive with an animation company. Officials of Mumbai Police said that Nishant Tripathi blamed his wife and her aunt for his death. The deceased, who ended his life on February 28 at a hotel in Vile Parle, also uploaded a "farewell message" on his company's website and named his family members while expressing his final thoughts. In his suicide note, the deceased expressed his love for his wife. However, he held his wife and her aunt responsible for his decision. It is reported that Tripathi, who hailed from Virar, was facing harassment from his wife, Apoorva Parikh, and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra. It is also learned that Nishant Tripathi had booked a room in a hotel in Vile Parle for three days before his suicide and had even placed a "Do Not Disturb" sign on his door on the day of the incident. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case against the two women. Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Survives as Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Cancer-Stricken Wife, Specially-Abled Daughter in Virar Amid Financial Crisis; Probe On.

Man Dies by Suicide in Mumbai

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

