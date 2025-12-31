Kolkata, December 31: A man has been arrested on charges of murdering his elder brother in the Park Street area of central Kolkata, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Jaiswal. His brother, Dheeraj Jaiswal, has been accused of killing the 55-year-old man. Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident stemmed from a family dispute over property. Officers from Park Street police station arrested the accused brother on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the incident took place between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. It was learnt that the Jaiswal family consists of three brothers. The youngest brother is ill and lives with the accused, Dheeraj, at their Park Street residence. The eldest brother, Neeraj, lived in the Chaltabagan area. Neeraj went to the Park Street house on Tuesday evening. Mumbai Shocker: 37-Year-Old Man Killed in Vada Pav Stall Dispute in Gorai.

Police initially suspected that he went there to visit his ailing brother. However, the accused Dheeraj suspected that he had come to discuss the division of property. This is believed to have led to the argument. The two brothers soon became involved in a heated argument. The situation escalated and Neeraj was pushed. His head struck a brick and he started bleeding. He was taken to Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital in a bleeding condition. ‘Give Me Justice’: Underworld Don Haji Mastan’s Daughter Haseen Mastan Mirza Seeks Help From PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Alleged Abuse, Property Dispute Case (Watch Video).

He died at the hospital late on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the deceased’s son filed a written complaint against his uncle, Dheeraj, at the Park Street police station. Based on this complaint, police questioned Dheeraj and subsequently arrested him. According to police sources, Neeraj's body will undergo a post-mortem examination. A forensic team has also visited the scene and collected samples. “The brother against whom a complaint of murder was lodged has been arrested. Prima facie it appears that the crime was committed in the heat of the moment. However, investigation is on to find out what led to the incident,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

