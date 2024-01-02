Ghaziabad, January 2: On Monday, January 1, a 30-year-old man from Gurugram jumped from the Ghaziabad metro station in Uttar Pradesh. The man also allegedly killed his wife before he went into hiding, and later killed himself. According to the police, the man named as Gaurav Sharma, was residing in a rented flat in the DLF Phase 3 S Block of Gurugram, Haryana.

The man, who is originally from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the Kaushambi Metro Station on Monday morning at 10:30 am. According to the police, the man killed his wife, Lakshmi Rawat, at their Gurgugram home and fled. Both had moved into the current home around six months prior, according to police quotes cited by PTI. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inebriated Man Kills Wife for Talking on Phone on Diwali in Bulandshahr, Surrenders Later.

A security camera on Platform 1—the last stop on the Blue Line in Ghaziabad—captured the incident as the train travels eastward towards Vaishali. The man can be seen standing near the platform railing. According to the authorities, he killed himself by jumping over the railing.

The man died instantly after falling from the Kaushambi metro station, which is located extremely near to a residential neighbourhood. Bloodstains on the road were discovered adjacent to his body in the parking lot in the service lane near the metro station.

The initial investigation revealed that the man allegedly killed his wife, however, the cause of the murder remains unclear. Meanwhile, beside his mother's corpse, the couple’s one-year-old toddler was sobbing when the Gurugram police arrived at the scene. According to authorities, the accused beat his son with a brick and slashed his wife's neck with a sharp object. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

"All the circumstantial evidence suggest that Gaurav Sharma, who committed suicide, had killed his wife Laxmi. We have filed an FIR of murder against him", news agency PTI reported quoting DLF Phase-3 police station SHO inspector Dinkar. A probe is currently underway in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).