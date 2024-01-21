Lucknow, January 21: In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old girl from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh died of a suspected heart attack while watching cartoons on her mobile phone on Saturday night. The incident took place in Hathiyakheda village of Hasanpur tehsil. The girl was sitting on a cot with her mother when she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, dropping her mobile phone. Her family rushed her to a private hospital, but the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

According to a report published by the Dainik Bhaskar, the deceased girl was identified as Kamini, daughter of Mahesh Kharagvanshi. On January 20 at around 9 pm, Kamini was sitting on a cot with her mother. She suddenly collapsed while watching cartoons on a mobile and lost consciousness. She was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead. The doctors said the cause of death could be a heart attack. The girl had no known medical conditions and was otherwise healthy, her family said. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but the doctors suspect that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Uttar Pradesh: Boy Dies After Falling From Third Floor of His House in Amroha, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

As per the reports, Kamini was the only child. The tragic incident has left the family in shock and grief. The police said they have not received any complaints regarding the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Five Children Die in Sleep, Two Critical in Amroha; Suffocation Suspected From Coal Heater.

In another incident, a student of Class 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died after he collapsed in his classroom due to a suspected heart attack during a lecture. The incident occurred in September last year. Atif Siddiqui, 14, was a Class 9 student at City Montessori School in Lucknow's Aliganj. He was first taken to a nearby private hospital, from where he was then referred to transfer to KGMU hospital, where he was declared dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).