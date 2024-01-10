Amroha, January 10: In a tragic incident, five children of a family sleeping in their house died due to suffocation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, the police said. Two others in critical situation have been rushed to a hospital. According to reports, the family had lit a coal heater inside the house, which possibly caused the children to suffocate. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten to Death by Some People After Keeping Him Hostage in House Over ‘Love Affair’.

"Prima facie, the cause of death could be due to lack of oxygen because these people had burnt a coal brazier in their room," said a police official. The neighbours got suspicious when the family did not open the door on Tuesday.

They forcefully entered the home after breaking the door and found five children dead. The house belonged to Raheezuddin, whose three children and two children of his relatives have died in the accident. The condition of his wife and brother is said to be critical.

