A boy died after falling from the third floor of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV camera. In the disturbing video, the boy can be seen falling to the ground. The locals rushed to help the boy after he fell. Reports said that he had gone to tie a rope on the roof but he slipped and fell to death. Uttar Pradesh: Four Female Teachers Make Reels During School Hours in Amroha, Force Students To ‘Like and Subscribe’; Video Goes Viral.

Boy Dies in Amroha (Disturbing Video)

हृदय विदारक! अमरोहा में तीसरी मंजिल से गिरकर हुई किशोर की दर्दनाक मौत, घर की तीसरी मंजिल पर रस्सी बांधने गया था किशोर, किशोर का पैर फिसलने की वजह से हुआ हादसा, सीसीटीवी फुटेज वायरल नगर कोतवाली के राजू सराय मोहल्ले में हुआ हादसा Disclaimer: विचलित करने वाला वायरल… pic.twitter.com/pQ1Wl19wQF — gyanendra shukla (@gyanu999) November 1, 2023

