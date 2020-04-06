Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa Government to Undertake Statewide Survey From April 11 to Trace COVID-19 Suspects

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 6: The Goa government will undertake a statewide survey to trace any potentially suspect coronavirus case, in which all households will be covered, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said the survey will start from April 11, so that when the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on April 14, the coastal state was able to consider the next step to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"The survey over three days and ill be conducted by nearly 7,000 government servants as well as contract workers employed by the state," Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

The survey's objective was to identify foreigners or persons who may have returned to Goa from other states and to identify persons with fever or flu-like symptoms.

"The information gathered will be passed on to Public Health Centre personnel concerned, who will then assess the data," the Chief Minister said. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

"This is a 100 per cent community survey. Everyone in Goa should cooperate," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister announced a 20 per cent hike in salaries of health workers as well as sweepers and security guards involved in coronavirus relief work. Those engaged in crisis management activities across hierarchies would be provided Rs 50 lakh insurance cover each under central government initiatives to combat COVID-19. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

"In case some personnel like sweepers and security guards are working for private agencies, the latter will be directed to increase their salaries by 20 per cent for the efforts they are putting in," Sawant said.