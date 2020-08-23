Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Three persons who were arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Jalpaiguri were sent to 8-day police custody.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said that action will be taken as per the law if the accused found guilty.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

According to locals, the girl went missing from her house on the evening of August 10.

Her father lodged a complaint with Rajganj Police Station the next day. On the basis of the complaint, police arrested Rahman Ali, Jamirul Haque, and Tamirul Haque.

Also Read | Samvatsari 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari, The Last Day of Paryushan Parv.

During the police interrogation, the accused have confessed that they had raped the minor and killed her on August 15, and later dumped her body in a septic tank.

Ajuyara Begam, a family member of the deceased said, "On August 10 evening, the girl was missing from their house. Later on August 15, we went to the police and filed a missing report. The next day the girl's body was recovered from a septic tank."

Meanwhile, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy visited the house of the deceased and expressed condolences. "It is a brutal incident. The accused should be hanged till death. If needed, we will go to Chief Minister regarding this case," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)