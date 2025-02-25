Panaji, February 25: In a shocking incident, a woman and her friend were allegedly chased and harassed by a miscreant on a bike in Goa's Panaji. Goa Police are actively searching for a man with a history of sexual offences after he allegedly sexually harassed two women, including an actress, while they were riding a two-wheeler in Panaji on Sunday night, February 23.

The incident occurred around 10:15 PM near a bank in Patto, when the suspect, riding a scooter, reportedly masturbated and made lewd comments towards the women, Indian Express reported. One of the victims, an actress, detailed the harrowing experience on social media, expressing disgust and fear. The post prompted police to contact the woman and file a formal complaint. Goa Horror: Bihar Man Rapes 4-Year-Old European Girl, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Man on Motorcycle Masturbates in Front of Actress, Her Friend in Goa

"The accused was on a two-wheeler. The complainant said the accused was masturbating and that he passed an objectionable comment," a police officer stated. The victim's social media post further described the suspect following them with "criminal intention."

Police have identified the suspect through CCTV footage and the victim's statement. He is a resident of Tonca, Caranzalem, and has a prior criminal record involving sexual harassment and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was reportedly out on bail for a 2024 case. Girl Booking Hotel Room, Going Inside With Man Cannot Be Considered as Her Consent for Sex, Says Bombay High Court While Hearing Rape Case.

North Goa Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal, confirmed the suspect was identified and traced on Monday morning, but he evaded arrest by pushing police and fleeing the scene. "Based on CCTV footage, and after working closely with the survivor, we were able to identify the suspect. He is a resident of Tonca, Caranzalem, and has a previous criminal history of sexual harassment and cases under the Pocso Act too. He is presently out on ball in a 2024 case," Kaushal said.

The victim's social media post also raised concerns about the normalization of such incidents, questioning why women are often told to stay home instead of holding perpetrators accountable. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to stalking, sexual harassment, and insulting the modesty of a woman. Raids are currently underway to apprehend the suspect.

