Panaji, July 6: A 56-year-old woman was swept away in flood waters while several houses in low-lying areas of Goa were inundated as the coastal state witnessed heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains in parts of both North Goa and South Goa districts on Thursday. The weather department also predicted inundation of houses in low-lying areas, fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.

The Fire and Emergency Services received several calls of tree fall on roads in parts of Goa while the State Disaster Management Authority has asked all its staff members to cancel their leaves and weekend offs and report on duty until the alert is withdrawn. Goa Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Showers in Some Parts of State Till July 4.

On Wednesday evening, a 56-year-old woman, Florina D'Souza was swept away in a strong water current when she went to a paddy field with another woman in Naqueri Betul village of South Goa, Additional Collector (South Goa) Deepak Desai said. The other woman managed to hold on to a tree to save her life.

Disaster management agencies searched for D'Souza through the night and the body was found in an abandoned bauxite mining pit near the paddy field at around 7 am on Thursday, Desai said. Several places including Kharebandh near Margao town in South Goa were inundated due to heavy rains. Panaji Smart City in Goa Flooded After an Hour of Rain, Congress Slams BJP (Watch Videos).

Rajendra Rathor, a resident of Kharebandh, told PTI that he had been out on a road since Wednesday night when water suddenly gushed into his house and all his belongings were washed away after heavy rains. A huge tree crashed on a petrol pump in Panaji city on Thursday.

Refuelling of vehicles was underway when the incident happened, but there was no report of any casualty, police said. The State Disaster Management Authority has activated its machinery in view of the heavy showers. A senior official said all staff members under the authority have been asked to cancel their leaves and also report to work on weekends.