Panaji, September 13: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old Moroccan woman was allegedly raped by a trainee doctor while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a Healthway Hospital in Old Goa. The accused, identified as 28-year-old Dr Vrushab Doshi, reportedly touched her private parts after lifting her gown on the pretext of conducting a neurological sensitivity test. The survivor, admitted for a neurological disorder, was in a vulnerable and immobile condition at the time.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the survivor’s sister, who is a Spanish national, lodged the police complaint on September 10, nearly ten days after the alleged assault took place. The woman had been admitted to the hospital on August 29 and was allegedly attacked on August 31 inside the ICU. Reports said that before committing the act, Doshi asked a nurse to leave the room, leaving the woman alone and defenceless. Goa Shocker: Man Dies in Accidental Shooting After Being Struck by Gunshot Fired by Cousin During Wild Animal Hunt in Valpoi, Shooter Arrested.

Police later traced Doshi to Sangli in Maharashtra, where he had fled after the incident. He was arrested and brought back to Goa, where he was remanded to one-day police custody. Officials confirmed that he has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with rape in a hospital, use of criminal force, unwelcome sexual contact, and insulting the modesty of a woman. Goa Shocker: Students Paraded in Underwear During Competition Called ‘3rd Degree’ at Varsity Fest; Human Rights Panel Issues Notice to VC.

Meanwhile, Healthway Hospital in Old Goa issued a statement following the arrest, announcing that Doshi has been suspended pending police investigation. The hospital assured full cooperation with the authorities and extended moral and logistical support to the survivor. The Moroccan woman, who had arrived in Goa on a business visa to attend a training programme organised by an NGO, continues to remain under treatment at the hospital’s ICU. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and secure justice for the survivor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

