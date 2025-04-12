Panaji, April 12: In an unfortunate incident in Goa, a 34-year-old man was accidentally killed after he was struck by a bullet shot by his cousin during hunting in the coastal state. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, April 10, in Goa's Valpoi. The deceased man was later identified as Hemant Hirba Desai, a resident of Advoi in Sattari.

Police officials said that Desai was struck by a gunshot fired by his cousin from the gun, which he aimed at an animal during the hunt, reports TOI. After the incident, Desai's cousin, Abhijit Narayan Desai, a resident of Dodamarg in Maharashtra, was arrested. Speaking about the incident, Jivba Dalvi, DySP, said that the Valpoi police arrested Abhijit for allegedly shooting his cousin while hunting for wild animals. Goa’s Crime Branch Arrest 1 Ghana National for Possession of Rs 15 Lakhs Worth of Drugs.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 6:30 PM when Hemant and Abhijit went hunting at a cashew plantation at Fulasaryo in Advoi. At around 9 PM, the accused loaded his firearm with a cartridge and shot a bullet during hunting. However, the bullet hit Hemant, thereby leading to serious injuries and resulting in his death.

The incident came to light when the Valpoi police received a complaint from the deceased's uncle. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an offence under various sections of several laws, including Section 9 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. Later, they conducted a panchanama of the crime scene and even attached one firearm with an empty cartridge and a scooter. Goa Shocker: Delhi Tourist Murdered at Baga Beach in Robbery Attempt; 3 Accused Arrested.

After his arrest, Desai was produced before a court and five-day police custody. Meanwhile, DySP Dalvi said that the firearm used by Desai did not have a valid licence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).