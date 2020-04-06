GoAir to Resume Domestic Flight Ticket Bookings From April 15, International Ticket Bookings From May 1, 2020

Imaged used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@goairlinesindia)

New Delhi, April 6: Commercial airline GoAir on Monday announced that it will open its ticket bookings for domestic flights from April 15, 2020. In a statement, the Wadia Group-controlled no-frill carrier airline stated that GoAir is open for bookings from April 15, 2020 for its domestic flights. GoAir Spokesperson further announced that the airline will open for bookings for international flights from May 1, 2020. Flight operations were curtailed as a result of travel restrictions due to the outspread of COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 27, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the suspension of domestic flights by a fortnight till April 14 in view of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. The DGCA had earlier stopped operations of passenger flights on all domestic routes from March 25 to March 31. Domestic Flights to Remain Suspended Till April 14 in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: DGCA.

Here's the tweet:

GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020: GoAir Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/nB90kYWOSH — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, GoAir had suspended all its international operations till April 15, 2020 on the directives of the DGCA. The decision by the aviation regular came after the Centre temporarily banned all passengers coming from host of foreign countries and vice-versa. Apart from GoAir, budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said that passengers can continue to make their bookings for flights that will be operated from April 15 onwards.