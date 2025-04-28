Mumbai, April 28: As of Monday, April 28, 2025, ahead of the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, gold prices in major Indian cities have remained relatively stable, with minor fluctuations observed in some regions. This year, the festival coincides with significant astrological events, further fueling the demand for gold as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. Are you looking for the gold rate today? Scroll down and know the prices of 22 carat and 24 carat gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and other metro cities. Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Will Gold Prices Further Increase After Touching INR 1 Lakh Mark? Check Predictions From JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, many individuals are considering purchasing gold as a long-term investment or as part of their traditional celebrations. Given the current price trends, it may be an opportune time to make such purchases, keeping in mind the potential for price fluctuations in the coming days.

Gold Rate Today, April 28, 2025 (Per Gram) in Metro Cities

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 28 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 28 Delhi INR 9,016 INR 9,830 Mumbai INR 9,001 INR 9,820 Ahmedabad INR 9,006 INR 9,825 Chennai INR 9,001 INR 9,821 Kolkata INR 9,001 INR 9,820 Lucknow INR 9,016 INR 9,830 Bengaluru INR 9,001 INR 9,820 Jaipur INR 9,016 INR 9,830 Patna INR 9,016 INR 9,830 Bhubaneshwar INR 9,001 INR 9,820 Hyderabad INR 9,001 INR 9,820

These prices reflect a slight decrease from the previous week, indicating a minor dip in gold rates. Despite this, the demand for gold remains robust, driven by the upcoming festival and the favourable astrological alignments.

It's worth noting that gold prices can vary slightly between cities due to factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, and fluctuations in demand. Therefore, it's advisable to check with local jewellers for the most accurate and up-to-date prices.

