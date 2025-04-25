Mumbai, April 25: As Akshaya Tritiya 2025 approaches, gold prices and gold rate predictions have become a hot search topic. Falling on April 30 this year, the festival is widely regarded as an auspicious time to buy gold. With less than a week to go, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold has surged past the INR 99,000 mark in most Indian cities on Friday, April 25. Internationally, gold is trading above the USD 3,500 mark. As we inch closer to the festival, check the Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

On April 22, the gold prices crossed INR 1 lakh for 10 grams in India as the yellow metal witnessed a record rally driven by uncertainties in global markets. Pure gold, that of 24 carats, cost more than INR 10,000 for a gram in all major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai on April 22. Despite a small drop in prices, several experts predict that gold rates may rise significantly in the coming days. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Date: Why Buying Gold During the Festival Is Considered Auspicious? Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Time To Purchase Gold Between April 22 and April 30.

Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

With Akshaya Tritiya just around the corner, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs shared their takes on gold prices. According to financial giants, gold prices are expected to rise in the coming days. JP Morgan projects that gold could average USD 3,675 (approximately INR 3,13,986) per ounce (around 28 grams) by the end of 2025. They also highlight that strong demand from investors and central banks might push prices up to USD 4,000 (INR 3,41,753) even sooner. Gold Rate Reaches INR 1 Lakh Mark for the First Time, Hits Fresh All-Time High on Dollar’s Weakness.

Goldman Sachs has also taken a more optimistic stance on gold. The firm has raised its year-end 2025 forecast to USD 3,700 (INR 3,16,122) per ounce. In a more extreme scenario, they believe gold could surge to as high as USD 4,500 (INR 3,84,473). Additionally, Goldman has updated its baseline 2025 price target to USD 2,900 (INR 2,47,771), citing persistent buying by central banks, particularly from countries like China.

