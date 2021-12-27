Khandwa, December 27: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly chopped the nose of his live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. The accused slashed the nose of the victim with an axe after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, reported The Times of India. The incident took place on Saturday morning in the Kotwali police station area of the district. Chhattisgarh: Woman Hacked to Death by Live-In Partner After Argument Over Newborn Baby in Bilaspur.

The accused has been identified as Luv Kush Patel. As per the media report, The 35-year-old victim, Sonu, was living with the accused for the past two years. On Saturday, Patel demanded Rs 200 to buy alcohol. However, Sonu refused to give the money. Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Burns Former Live-In Partner Alive, Sets Himself on Fire.

Patel reportedly got angry and attacked Sonu with an axe. He reportedly cut her nose. The neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of the victim. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The police were then informed. “Sonu was taken to hospital and based on her information. Police registered an FIR Kotwali police station in charge Baljeet Singh Bishen told TOI.

A manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused. He was arrested by Saturday evening and was produced before the court. Patel was then sent to jail. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).