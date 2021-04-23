Ahmedabad, April 23: In a bizarre incident, a man in Gujarat opened fire after which the bullet pierced through the face of a woman on the night of April 21. Reports inform that the 38-year-old woman was severely injured after a history-sheeter fired one round from a gun which he said that he had received as a birthday gift. According to a report by TOI, the horrific incident was reported from Maharana Pratap Society at around 10 pm. The report adds that the victim, identified as Sangita Ahire, has been hospitalised following the incident. Gujarat Shocker: Cousins in Love End Life by Laying Down on Railway Track Fearing Society Would Not Accept Their Relationship.

The man, identified as history-sheeter Ramu Goswami, has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act. The TOI report adds that the woman suffered serious injury near the nose as the bullet pierced through her face and came out from near the ear. Police said that the woman is conscious and police recorded her statement as well. The complainant, Sushila Ahire, sister-in-law of the victim, lodged a complaint and told the cops that she and Sangita were sitting on a bench near a temple when Goswami came near them and struck a conversation.

Describing the incident, the complainant said Goswami said it was his birthday and asked the women to bless him. Following this, Ahire tried to ignore him first as she did not know him, but when he showed the gun, she casually inquired if it was working. Soon after, Goswami suddenly fired one round from the weapon. Police has begun a probe to know why he fired at her.

The bullet has been seized and the cops have launched a manhunt for Goswami. Meanwhile, Ahire will undergo surgery for the injuries,” AM Parmar, assistant commissioner of police, B-division was quoted in the report.

