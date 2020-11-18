Gujarat, November 18: In a tragic incident, eleven people died, 17 injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning. The injured were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. More details on the same are awaited.

Commenting on the tragic development, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani expressed his condolences. He said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."

According to another report, Gujarat has witnessed a spike in road accidents. Last year, 102 people died in accidents in Gujarat because of road repair works. It was 25 percent more compared to the 2018 figures. Gujarat Road Accident: 21 Dead After Bus Overturns Near Trishuliya Ghat in Banaskantha; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief.

11 Dead, 17 Injured in a road accident:

Death toll rises to 11 in the incident in Vadodara: Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, SSG Hospital, Vadodara

According to the Road Accidents in India 2019 report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that was published earlier this week, every week in 2019, at least two people died on the state roads.

