Vadodara, December 12: A shocking incident has come to the light from Vadodara where a 30-year-old man diagnosed with learning impairment died after he jumped into the burning funeral pyre at the Dashrath village on Friday afternoon. The incident has left the locals shocked.

As per the report published by The Times Of India, the deceased was identified as Poonam Solanki. The incident took place when the local villagers were cremating a resident of the village at the crematory. The deceased came running from outside and jumped straight into the burning pyre. Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing Poonam screaming and pulled him out. Poonam was critically burnt. Poonam's mother identified him by the ring Poonam was wearing on his finger.

However, he was rushed to the SSG Hospital but the doctors couldn’t save him. The Chhani police have registered a case of accidental death. Reportedly, villagers told the police that Poonam was suffering from mental issues for a long time and his mother was taking care of him.

