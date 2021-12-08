Mumbai, December 8: A 13-year-old boy succumbed to death after falling from the second floor of a partially demolished building while taking a selfie. Police said the deceased boy went on the second floor of the building to take a selfie when he lost balance and fell to the ground. TikTok Claims Another Life, Army Man’s Son in Uttar Pradesh Accidentally Pulls Trigger While Posing With Pistol While Shooting Video

While commenting on the case, the police said that the incident took place when the victim had gone out to play with his friends. Meanwhile, as soon as the local people saw the body of the minor, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased was identified as Mohammed Ubed Shaikh, a resident of the Shanti Nagar area in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at the ground plus two-storey Heena market-based in Pirani pada area in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi. The Bhiwandi- Nizampur City Municipal corporation a few years ago declared it illegal and unauthorised. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: IIT-Kanpur Student Drowns in Ganga River While Taking Selfie

Meanwhile, the local cops have lodged a case of accidental death in this regard and the body of the victim was handed over to the family. No foul play has been suspected and a detailed probe led to the revelation that the children frequently came to visit this area as the building did not have any security guard or a gate that would stop the children from entering such risky places.

