Gujarat, November 10: In another case of woman harassment, the deputy collector was arrested by the Ahmedabad cybercrime branch on Tuesday. Accused was allegedly stalking and blackmailing a woman government officer using her private photos and videos. The accused is identified as Mayank Patel, Deputy collector of the Aravalli District.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, Patel was pressuring the victim to keep relations, despite both being married. When she refused, Patel started to harass and blackmail her using her private photos and videos, which he had procured when they were working together and had a friendship. Patel harassed the victim by calling her from different numbers, and he used a total of 9 different numbers to call and message the victim. He even threatened to kill the victim and commit suicide. At one point he even went so low as to show the private pictures of the victim to her son. Gujarat Man Blackmails Girls Online, Demands Money by Threatening To Circulate Their Intimate Photos on Social Media.

As per the reports, Patel has been charged with sections 354-D, 500, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also booked under the Information Technology Act for the breach of privacy and sharing of obscene materials.

