Ahmedabad, June 25: In another case of online harassment, a man in Gujarat was arrested for blackmailing women online, harassing and threatening to circulate their intimate photographs. Reports inform that the Cybercrime police station of the Anand district police in Gujarat nabbed the man in connection with the crime. According to a report by TOI, officials of the cybercrime police station had got a tip that a man had been sending morphed objectionable pictures to women from his Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Gujarat Shocker: Cousins in Love End Life by Laying Down on Railway Track Fearing Society Would Not Accept Their Relationship.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Jagdish Sindha, a resident of Dhuvaran in Borsad taluka. Police said that his plan involved befriending girls or women and then threatening of making their objectionable pictures viral. The man used to seek money from the girls for not making the pictures viral on social media.

As per details by Police, the accused asked women for money and blackmailed them by threatening to make these photographs viral if they did not pay him up. An offense was registered against the man and a search was initiated to locate him. The TOI report states that after a search operation was launched, the accused was nabbed by the police near the old bus stand in Anand where he had come to collect the blackmailing money from some victim.

