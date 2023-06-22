Mumbai, June 22: In Surendranagar, a 32-year-old man was burned alive purportedly by his same-sex lover, a eunuch, who refused to have intercourse with him. Victim Dhiru Paraliya, who had an extramarital relationship with the alleged offender Sanaya alias Yogesh Vanpara for the previous two years, has filed a complaint in the matter.

The hospital where victim Paraliya was brought on the evening of June 18 told the police about the event. The Surendranagar A-division police station apprehended Vanpara in the Devbhumi Dwarka district and charged him for attempted murder. Gujarat Shocker: Man Set on Fire by Former Live-In Partner in Morbi Suffers 70% Burns, Critical; Accused at Large.

The night of June 18, according to Paraliya, who owns a decorating company, he contacted Vanpara to set up a meeting. Vanpara informed him that he did not wish to prolong the connection, nevertheless. Paraliya insisted, so they left after midnight and travelled to a remote area close to a party plot.

Suddenly, Paraliya grabbed hold of him and made sexual advances. He had carried petrol in a water bottle, which Vanapara grabbed and doused with petrol before lighting him on fire. When Paraliya yelled for assistance, the other motorists put him out the flames and carried him to the hospital.

According to Surendranagar policem, it appears to be a preplanned crime since the accused had brought fuel immediately before coming to see the victim. "Based on the technical monitoring, we detained the accused", they said.

Previously this month, a woman in Sangareddy's Ootla village doused her husband with fuel before setting him on fire in Telangana. When his wife Yadamma (30) doused him in fuel and lit him ablaze, the man Sunku Narasimhulu (35), was asleep. Delhi Shocker: Pregnant Woman Set on Fire by Husband, In-Laws in Bawana, DCW Issues Notice to Police.

Narasimhulu had 90% burns and was sent immediately to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for medical care. Family conflicts are said to have motivated the murder attempt.

