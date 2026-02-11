Ahmedabad, February 11: A two-year-old girl was injured on Wednesday, February 11, after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Un area of Surat in Gujarat. The incident, which occurred near the gate of Noor Residency, was captured on the society's CCTV cameras and has quickly gone viral on social media. The footage shows the toddler playing near the open gate of the residential complex when three stray dogs suddenly charged at her, causing multiple bite wounds before family members could intervene.

The child was playing just outside her home when one of the dogs pounced, dragging her to the ground and biting her on the thigh. Hearing her screams, her family rushed to the scene, causing the animals to scatter. The girl was immediately taken to a local health facility where she was administered the anti-rabies vaccine and treated for her injuries. Medical staff have confirmed that while the child is deeply traumatised, her physical condition is currently stable. Dog Attack in Ahmedabad: 4-Month-Old Infant Mauled to Death by Pet Rottweiler in Hathijan Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The video of the attack has reignited a fierce debate over the safety of residential neighbourhoods in Surat. In the clip, the dogs are seen loitering outside the society gate before targeting the unsuspecting child. Neighbors have expressed growing fear, noting that children are no longer safe playing in common areas or near their own doorsteps due to the rising number of aggressive strays.

Residents of Noor Residency and the surrounding Un area have criticized the local administration for what they describe as a "lack of effective action." Despite several complaints regarding the increasing population of stray dogs in the vicinity, locals claim that dog-catching teams are rarely seen in their ward. Dog Attack in Dombivli: 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Palava City Near Mumbai.

Following the incident, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) dispatched a dog-catching team to the Un area to identify and relocate the aggressive animals. Officials stated that they are working within the framework of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which prioritise sterilisation and vaccination over permanent removal.

Interestingly, the attack comes on the same day the SMC announced it is in the final stages of preparing a citywide dog population survey. The survey, mandated by Supreme Court directives, aims to assess the actual number of stray dogs in Surat, currently estimated at 1.5 lakh, and evaluate the impact of the 55,000 sterilizations performed over the last five years.

Surat has faced several brutal stray dog attacks in recent years, including fatalities involving young children. Just last year, a massive search operation was launched in the Kamrej area after a toddler was dragged away by a stray dog from a construction site.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a suo motu case regarding the management of stray dogs across India. On February 10, the court even suggested it would consider imposing heavy compensation on state governments and municipal bodies for every dog bite or death caused by administrative failure to implement safety rules.

