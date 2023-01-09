In a shocking incident, a man in northwest Delhi's Bawana allegedly set his 7-month pregnant wife on fire by pouring petrol. The in-laws of the woman were also allegedly involved in the heinous crime. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, said in a tweet that the women's panel has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in this regard and is providing all help to the victim. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband to Be With Facebook Lover in Bareilly, Three Arrested

Man Sets Wife on Fire in Bawana:

7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Woman suffered serious burn injuries&is undergoing treatment at hospital.We've issued notice to Delhi police & providing all help to victim: Swati Maliwal,Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/ixxWO7JWzy — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

