Gujarat, December 11: Gujarat police found a half-burnt body of a woman from Jamnagar-Lalpur Bypass on Friday. As per the police, the victim was identified as Bharti alias Aarti Hingala, age 22. Aarti was a resident of Jamnagar city.

As per the report published by TOI, the victim was brutally murdered and her body was set on fire so that she would not be recognized. Later, the charred body was thrown into the water. The injury marks were found on the victim's body, said the police. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Naked, Burnt Body of Woman Found Near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich District.

During the initial investigation into the matter, police learned that the victim was engaged to a man, identified as Karan Sidiya. The wedding was called off due to some unknown reason. Police strongly suspect that the argument over calling off the wedding eventually led to the murder of the 22-year-old woman.

An official complaint was registered in the B division police station. Based on the complaint, police are looking out for Sidiya for further investigation into the case.

