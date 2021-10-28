Rajkot, October 28: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Rajkot where a man allegedly ended his life after he was not allowed to meet his wife. Reports inform that the cops booked two people after a 22-year-old man killed himself in Jetpur taluka on Tuesday. According to a report by TOI, the deceased, identified as Chirag Viradiya, consumed poison at his farm in Umradi village. The man took this extreme step after his mother-in-law and her brother abused him and asked him to divorce his wife Krupali.

The report informs that the couple had married secretly against the wishes of the girl's family members as they were against their relationship. Later, Krupali’s family accepted the marriage and decided to host a formal wedding function for all the relatives and friends. However, before the wedding ceremony, an engagement function was held and Krupali was convinced to stay with her parents until the wedding. Gujarat Shocker: Branded as 'Witch' by Black Magician, Woman Thrashed to Death in Temple.

As Viradiya went to her home in Rajkot, he was not allowed to meet his wife. The girl's mother and uncle abused Viradiya and asked him to divorce her. Upset over the turn of events and the insults by the girl's family, Viradiya later ended his life. Soon after the incident was reported, Police booked Krupali’s mother and uncle for abetment to suicide after Viradiya’s father Harsukh filed a complaint against the two.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).